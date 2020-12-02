The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Watch: Top Georgia GOP election official excoriates Senate GOP for abetting Trump in extraordinary video

Category: World Hits: 2

Watch: Top Georgia GOP election official excoriates Senate GOP for abetting Trump in extraordinary video

A top Georgia election official issued a searing indictment Tuesday of his GOP colleagues in Washington for helping to fan the flames of Donald Trump's baseless fraud claims.

Detailing a series of death threats made against elected officials and private citizens alike following Trump's attack on the state's election results, lifelong conservative Gabriel Sterling, a top aide to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, told reporters the whole situation had gotten out of hand and someone could end up dead because of it.

"It has to stop!" Sterling implored of the threats to his boss, his boss' wife, and various other officials and private citizens caught in the crossfire. "Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up and, if you're going to take a position of leadership, show some."

"This is elections," Sterling continued, "This is the backbone of democracy. And all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this. … Someone's going to get hurt, someone's going to get shot, someone's going to get killed. And it's not right."

Both of the state's GOP senators facing runoffs in January—Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue—have fully backed Trump's fraud claims.

Watch it:


image
image.png?width=980

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/12/georgia-election/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version