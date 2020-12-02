Here is the best argument yet for crushing Republicans in Georgia's Senate race

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 11:26 Hits: 2

It's been 199 days since the House passed the $3 trillion HEROES Act, and 63 days since the House passed its compromise $2.2 trillion bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, back in town after a week off for Thanksgiving, once again trolled Democrats and the nation, saying on the Senate floor, "There is no reason why we should not deliver another major pandemic relief package to help the American people through what seems poised to be the last chapters of this battle."

But there is a reason: He is still insisting on a liability shield for businesses that give them immunity from wrongful death lawsuits when they allow their workers to be exposed to a deadly virus. Which has definitely happened. McConnell seized on bad advice from one of former President Barack Obama's economic advisers, Austen Goolsbee, that Democrats should "should take half a loaf, and then let's try to get another half of a loaf." That's of course what McConnell told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to do, leaving out the part where there is no second half, because he won't allow President-elect Joe Biden to have that win when he takes office next January.

So here's what Pelosi needs to do: come back with stimulus to state and local governments that incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler can't resist. Come back with $2,000 stimulus checks for everyone and restore the $600 enhanced unemployment insurance and do all the things for all the people that have already expired or will expire at the end of December and MAKE IT ABOUT GEORGIA. Make this runoff election a referendum on the stimulus and on Republicans' refusal to help the states. Georgia has already had to slash its 2021 budget by 10%, and cut almost $1 billion from public K-12 education. That hurts the whole state, a state that clearly is embracing change.

Make the case for a unified Democratic government right now—in Georgia—by not backing down and taking McConnell's crumbs, but by throwing everything we've got into Georgia and making the nation's survival the message. Put the pressure on Loeffler and Perdue, and by extension McConnell and his majority.

Ending that majority, and flipping it to the Democrats, is the only way to make sure Biden has the opportunity to push for and pass the big, necessary stimulus package the country has to have.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/12/georgia-senate/