Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 11:12 Hits: 2

Negotiating teams from the UK and the EU have been locked in intensified talks for the past four days. But as the end of a transition period nears, differences still remain, according to diplomats.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brexit-eu-s-barnier-unsure-on-liklihood-of-reaching-a-deal/a-55794600?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf