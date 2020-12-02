Some Iranian children are literally climbing mountains to access online school

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

Some Iranian children are finding virtual school harder than others. Photos have recently emerged on social media of children in rural areas who literally have to climb a mountain every day to find an internet connection strong enough so that they can attend their online classes. People have been especially shocked by the image of a child who fell and was injured on his dangerous hike to access the internet. We spoke to one teacher who feels utterly helpless in the face of the situation.

