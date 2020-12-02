The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Some Iranian children are literally climbing mountains to access online school

Some Iranian children are literally climbing mountains to access online school Some Iranian children are finding virtual school harder than others. Photos have recently emerged on social media of children in rural areas who literally have to climb a mountain every day to find an internet connection strong enough so that they can attend their online classes. People have been especially shocked by the image of a child who fell and was injured on his dangerous hike to access the internet. We spoke to one teacher who feels utterly helpless in the face of the situation. 

