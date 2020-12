Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 10:40 Hits: 1

BRUSSELS: The European Union's drug watchdog and lawmakers warned against hasty approvals of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday (Dec 2), after Britain granted emergency authorisation to the experimental COVID-19 shot being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Britain is the first Western country to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-warns-risks-covid-19-vaccine-race-uk-approval-pfizer-biontech-13684638