Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 09:27 Hits: 1

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent announcement that China aims to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060 marks one of the most important policy initiatives of the last 40 years. Reaching this goal will require extensive collaboration between government and the private sector, animated by a heightened sense of urgency.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/china-climate-change-path-to-carbon-neutrality-by-erik-berglof-2020-12