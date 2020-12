Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 10:01 Hits: 1

Most Europeans and a majority of Americans are overjoyed that they will soon see the back of US President Donald Trump. But Trump retains an allure to many in Asia not only for standing up to China, but also for his boorish political incorrectness, which is viewed as both refreshing and principled.

