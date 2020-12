Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 09:00 Hits: 6

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "fantastic" that the country's medicines regulator had formally authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use, a move that he said would get the economy moving again. "It's fantastic that the MHRA has formally authorised the Pfizer BioNTech ...

