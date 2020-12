Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 08:33 Hits: 7

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's government has lodged a protest after Russia's military deployed a number of its new S-300V4 missile defence systems for combat duty on a disputed chain of islands near Japan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/12/02/japan-protests-against-russian-missile-deployment-on-disputed-islands