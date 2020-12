Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 08:36 Hits: 7

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 111 people, including 36 police officers and 71 police personnel from the Iskandar Puteri District Police Headquarters, have been placed under quarantine after a police inspector tested positive for Covid-19. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/02/covid-19-111-placed-under-quarantine-after-johor-police-inspector-tests-positive