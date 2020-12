Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 07:08 Hits: 5

Boko Haram has admitted to killing scores of rice farmers in northern Nigeria. The terror group said the attacks were carried out in retribution for farmers cooperating with the Nigerian military.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/nigeria-boko-haram-killed-76-farmers-in-borno-state/a-55792576?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf