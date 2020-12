Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 07:49 Hits: 3

Pfizer and BioNTech say they’ve won permission Wednesday for emergency use of their Covid-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science – and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic.

