JOHOR BARU: Plus Malaysia Bhd confirms that an employee at its Sedenak toll plaza in Johor tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (Dec 1) and says the toll plaze will be closed for sanitisation for six hours from noon Wednesday (Dec 2). Read full story

