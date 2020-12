Category: World Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 07:57 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad offers to testify against Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in a suit brought by his constituents in Gombak. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/02/dr-m-offers-to-testify-against-azmin-in-suit-by-gombak-voters