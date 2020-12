Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 16:09 Hits: 0

Iranian lawmakers have approved a bill to suspend United Nations inspections of the country's nuclear facilities and boost its uranium enrichment if the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal do not provide relief from sanctions.

