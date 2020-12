Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 19:11 Hits: 6

A Hungarian ruling party politician who resigned two days ago as a member of the European Parliament says he was present at a house party broken up by Brussels police for breaching lockdown rules.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/hungarian-mep-resigns-sex-party-covid-curfew-police-arrest-brussels/30978727.html