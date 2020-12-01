'The horrors of the moment': Why Stephen Colbert is still distraught over Trump

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 20:19 Hits: 5

Late-night host Stephen Colbert's current stance is like most who voted against President Donald Trump — he is absolutely exhausted. Although Colbert has managed to make lemonade out of sour lemons over the past four years of Trump's presidency, he has admitted just how taxing it has been to live in the Trump era of America.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, Colbert offered a breakdown of his stance. For weeks now, Colbert recalled Trump's press conference following Election Day as he expressed concern for America's democracy. As a comedian, he also noted the level of responsibility he opted to take on when he offered a candid take on Trump's post-election legal battle.

"It is extremely rare that you have to be that honest," Colbert said. "That was one of the horrors of the moment of his election. I went, 'Oh, no, now there's no escaping him.'"

Although Biden was ultimately declared the winner of the presidential election, Colbert admitted that he still isn't exactly "happy." "I have often said that happy is overrated," he says, sighing. "I'll take the sublime over the happy any day. And there is a sublime relief in knowing that our long national reality show may be coming to an end."

Like Colbert, other comedians are also feeling the exhaustion. Julia Louis-Dreyfus has also weighed in on Trump's post-election antics. In the past Election Day came as a breath of fresh air for those who voted for the winning candidate. However, the 2020 election has been quite different due to Election Day, subsequently becoming election month. She also noted the difference between a comedy film compared to real life issues where democracy is actually on the line.

"I'm so exhausted by it. You know it's one thing when it's a comedy on HBO and we can laugh, but when lives are at stake as they are today, and when democracy is on the line, which is something I feel was very much the case in this last election, I want to right this ship," the 59-year-old comedian said.

Dreyfus is also eager to move forward and leave the Trump era of America where it stands. "As an American concerned citizen, I'm eager to end this madness," Louis-Dreyfus said. "And then making shows like 'Veep,' which seem ridiculous, all of the sudden might seem funny again."

