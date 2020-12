Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 16:41 Hits: 5

Italy, France and Germany want to see all EU ski resorts shut during the winter season. But the governments of member states such as Austria disagree. It's not just a fight over winter fun: A lot of money is on the line.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/pandemic-proposal-to-shut-down-ski-resorts-divides-eu/a-55781235?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf