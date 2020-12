Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 18:09 Hits: 4

Battling a second COVID-19 wave, Italian hospitals are desperate for medical staff. Some local health authorities have now opened up hiring practices to migrant doctors and nurses — but has anything actually changed?

