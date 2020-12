Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 20:42 Hits: 7

Jozsef Szajer of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party has admitted he was at an illegal gathering on Friday. The conservative politician was found with drugs in his possession as he fled from what Belgian media called an orgy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hungarian-politician-admits-attending-lockdown-party-in-brussels/a-55790578?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf