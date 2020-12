Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 17:40 Hits: 4

France hopes to offer Covid-19 vaccinations to the general public between April and June next year, President Emmanuel Macron told a press briefing at the Élysée Palace on Tuesday. Early 2021 will see a first campaign targeting those most at risk followed by a second campaign for the rest of the population.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201201-france-hopes-to-offer-covid-19-vaccines-to-general-public-from-april-macron-says