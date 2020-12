Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 20:04 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has not uncovered any evidence of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election, despite President Donald Trump's repeated claims, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press on Tuesday. Read full story

