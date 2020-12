Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 19:21 Hits: 4

USÂ officials on Monday (Dec 1) unveiled details for the swift distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to millions of Americans after the United States broke records for new coronavirus infections and hospitalisations.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-reveals-rapid-rollout-plan-for-vaccine-after-record-covid-19-13679192