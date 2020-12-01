Does even Bill Barr have a limit? He declares the election valid, fraud-free

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 20:15 Hits: 6

Two-time popular vote sore loser Donald Trump thought he was getting his own Roy Cohn when he picked William Barr as his attorney general, and he came damned close. There hasn't been a hell of a lot Barr has been unwilling to do for Trump. He found his limit, though: He will not manufacture evidence of voter fraud to overturn the election. He just announced that the Justice Department has found the election valid.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the AP. He sicced U.S. attorneys and FBI agents on reports of irregularities days after the election, writing a memo to federal prosecutors "authorizing" them to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities. Those allegations were apparently not so "substantial,” as he's now admitting. Because all the king's horses and all the king's men found absolutely no evidence of voter fraud that could change the results of the election.

Maybe he doesn't want to end up being lumped in with Rudy Giuliani and the "elite strike force team" of lawyers in the annals of history.

