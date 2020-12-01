The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Does even Bill Barr have a limit? He declares the election valid, fraud-free

Two-time popular vote sore loser Donald Trump thought he was getting his own Roy Cohn when he picked William Barr as his attorney general, and he came damned close. There hasn't been a hell of a lot Barr has been unwilling to do for Trump. He found his limit, though: He will not manufacture evidence of voter fraud to overturn the election. He just announced that the Justice Department has found the election valid.

"To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election," Barr told the AP. He sicced U.S. attorneys and FBI agents on reports of irregularities days after the election, writing a memo to federal prosecutors "authorizing" them to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities. Those allegations were apparently not so "substantial,” as he's now admitting. Because all the king's horses and all the king's men found absolutely no evidence of voter fraud that could change the results of the election.

Maybe he doesn't want to end up being lumped in with Rudy Giuliani and the "elite strike force team" of lawyers in the annals of history.

Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020 · 8:24:01 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

The “elite strike force team” disagrees with Barr. “We have many witnesses swearing under oath they saw crimes being committed in connection with voter fraud. As far as we know, not a single one has been interviewed by the DOJ,” they say. Uh, huh.

Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020 · 7:50:52 PM +00:00 · Joan McCarter

Let the fun begin. There was no meeting between the two on Trump’s schedule today.

Spotted: AG Barr has arrived at the WH, our crew tells us.

