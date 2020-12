Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 17:23 Hits: 5

A directive set to take effect in the European Union on Dec. 20 will curb image and text-scanning tools used by big tech platforms. Critics of the tools say they infringe on privacy rights, but others are worried the ban will impede efforts in tackling online child abuse.

