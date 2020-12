Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 12:34 Hits: 2

The global economy will grow 4.2% next year and ease to 3.7% in 2022, after shrinking 4.2% this year, OECD says.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2020/12/1/oecd-sees-global-economy-turning-the-corner-on-coronavirus-crisis