Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020

Nearly 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy put the United States on a mission to the future by proclaiming that it would land a man on the moon within a decade. Our generation’s moonshot mission is sustainable development on Earth.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/mission-sustainable-development-by-jeffrey-d-sachs-2020-12