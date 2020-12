Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 15:05 Hits: 2

For all the hope spurred by announcements of demonstrated efficacy in multiple COVID-19 vaccine candidates, there is still a long way to go to deliver on the promise of a universal, freely available "people's vaccine." As matters stand, national and private interests are trumping the principle of health justice.

