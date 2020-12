Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 10:21 Hits: 0

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have applied to the European drugs regulator for conditional authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine, following similar steps in the United States and Britain, the companies said on Tuesday. Read full story

