AIDS prevention progress brings hope for women, children in South Africa

AIDS prevention progress brings hope for women, children in South Africa Tuesday is World AIDS Day and, despite the virus fading into the background of public discourse in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, an estimated 38 million people live with HIV or AIDS around the world. In this video dispatch, FRANCE 24 reports on the continuing fight against AIDS in South Africa, where one in five adults – or nearly 7.5 million people – are HIV positive.

