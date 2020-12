Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 09:20 Hits: 1

Azerbaijani soldiers on Tuesday hoisted their country's flag in the final district given up by Armenia under a peace deal that ended weeks of fighting over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

