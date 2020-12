Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 04:55 Hits: 1

The government advanced talks with protesting farmers who have threatened to block entry points to the capital. The protests over controversial farm laws have entered the sixth day.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/indian-government-to-hold-talks-with-farmers-amid-intensifying-protests/a-55757228?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf