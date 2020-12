Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 06:53 Hits: 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Three more suspects, including one identified as the main suspect, have been detained in connection with the murder of a former Mardi researcher who died fending off robbers at his home in Bangsar. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/01/bangsar-murder-three-more-arrested