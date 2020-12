Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 07:04 Hits: 1

KUALA LUMPUR: After allocations for the Foreign Ministry under Budget 2021 was passed with a simple voice vote in Parliament, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (BN-Ayer Hitam) chided Opposition MPs for being ‚Äúconsistently inconsistent‚ÄĚ. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/01/dr-wee-no-bloc-votes-that039s-why-pakatan-is-consistently-inconsistent