Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 07:24 Hits: 3

KOTA KINABALU: Although still with Warisan Plus, Upko president Datuk Wilfred Madius Tangau says they were not consulted of the former's move to be absent during bloc voting against the Prime Minister’s Department (PMD) allocation in Parliament. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/12/01/madius-upko-not-consulted-on-warisans-no-show-during-bloc-voting-in-parliament