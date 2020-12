Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 03:33 Hits: 1

Data firm S&P considered adding the electric carmaker's shares to its main index in two tranches but opted for one.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2020/12/1/big-gulp-sp-to-add-tesla-to-key-us-share-index-in-one-shot