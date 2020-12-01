Monday Night Owls: Inequality was bad enough before it went viral in the Pandemic Recession

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 04:00 Hits: 1

Paul Buchheit is the author of "American Wars: Illusions and Realities" (2008) and "Disposable Americans: Extreme Capitalism and the Case for a Guaranteed Income" (2017). At Common Dreams, he writes—Inequality Gone Viral: The Obscene Numbers:

In a distressing analogy to the relentless surge of Covid-19, which has disproportionately impacted low-income communities and people of color, there has been an unstoppable transfer of wealth from desperate Americans to the people who already had most of our nation's financial assets. While the great majority of us have been focusing on the health and well-being — and the very survival — of loved ones, the super-rich have become "pandemic profiteers," isolating themselves from Covid while riding the stock market to its highest-ever level. At the same time we are seeing a dramatic demonstration of Naomi Klein's Shock Doctrine, with the "perfect conditions for governments and the global elite to implement political agendas that would otherwise be met with great opposition if we weren’t all so disoriented." […]

"Pandemics should be the great equalizer," says political analyst Fareed Zakaria. But instead "the virus is ushering in the greatest rise in economic inequality in decades, both globally and in the United States." Brookings agrees, adding that "the costs of the pandemic are being borne disproportionately by poorer segments of society." [...] The only solution may be an implementation of Modern Monetary Theory, the pumping of money into the general population through a Guaranteed Income, so that the ever-expanding disparities in wealth can be countered by a surge in middle- and lower-class wealth.

How would you define a party that has absolutely no sense of morality? You don’t have to. Tully Borland at The Federalist has already done it for you. Here is one thing we know and should admit from the start: in his early thirties, Moore had a penchant for dating teenagers. Apparently, this was not an uncommon occurrence during this time. In fact, this practice has a long history and is not without some merit if one wants to raise a large family. Don’t make a mistake here: Borland isn’t arguing that it’s okay for people to marry young. What he’s saying is that if you want to raise a Big Biblical family, it takes a man with some experience to plow those inviting teenage fields. To have a large family, the wife must start having kids when she is young. The husband needs to be well-established and able to support the family, in which case he will typically need to marry when older. Not that he would approve of Moore screwing his teenage daughter. I have a 14-year-old daughter. If I caught Roy Moore doing what was alleged, for starters I would kick him where it counts. That said, I don’t think it’s wrong to vote for Moore. But your teenage daughter? He’s okay with that

