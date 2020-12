Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 19:13 Hits: 2

The Kremlin has rebuffed calls by Moldova's incoming President Maia Sandu for Russian troops to withdraw from the separatist region of Transdniester, saying such a move could lead to "serious destabilization."

