Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 21:07 Hits: 5

Azerbaijan says its forces have entered the Lachin district, the last of three handed back by Armenia as part of a deal that ended six weeks of fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/azerbaijani-forces-enter-third-district-under-nagorno-karabakh-truce/30977052.html