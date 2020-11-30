'Don't talk to me that way': Trump loses it over a reporter's simple question

Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 21:56 Hits: 5

President Trump's efforts to overturn the election results appear to be exhausted as he faced a string of defeats over the weekend. Lawsuits in Pennsylvania were rejected, both by the state's Supreme Court and a federal appeals court. And a recount in two liberal Wisconsin counties, ordered by the Trump campaign, cemented Biden's victory there.

Trump said for the first time he'll leave office if the Electoral College votes for Joe Biden, even as Trump refuses to concede the election, which Biden won in both the electoral college and popular votes by wide margins. On Thursday Trump attacked Reuters reporter Jeff Mason for asking when he would concede.

President Donald Trump: "Don't answer, don't talk to me that way. You're just, you're just a lightweight. Don't talk to me that way. Don't talk to — I'm the President of the United States."



In May, Trump mocked Mason for refusing to take off his mask while asking him a question at a press briefing. Meanwhile Trump has turned on Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp, as the state gears up for two Senate run-offs that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Trump said he was "ashamed" that he endorsed Kemp, as he ranted on Fox News about losing the Georgia vote.

