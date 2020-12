Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 21:37 Hits: 3

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest this year reached its highest level since 2008, government data shows. The destruction comes as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to weaken environmental regulations.

