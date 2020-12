Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 22:06 Hits: 5

Wisconsin and Arizona have confirmed Joe Biden's electoral victory over Donald Trump amid ongoing allegations of fraud from Trump's campaign. Arizona officials said the vote was carried out with "accuracy and fairness."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-election-wisconsin-arizona-confirm-biden-win/a-55780054?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf