Iranian official blames Paris-based opposition, Israel for death of nuclear scientist

Published on Monday, 30 November 2020

As a top nuclear scientist was laid to rest in Tehran on Monday, a senior Iranian official said a Paris-based opposition group was suspected of involvement in his assassination alongside Israel and the United States. No one has claimed responsibility for the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who died when his car was ambushed by gunmen last Friday.

