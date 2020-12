Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 21:34 Hits: 3

France's national health authority unveiled on Monday its five-step vaccination roll-out strategy, which aims to prioritise the elderly and those most at risk from Covid-19.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20201130-french-health-authority-outlines-country-s-covid-19-vaccination-plan