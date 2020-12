Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 21:00 Hits: 3

RIO DE JANEIRO: Climate change will increase the burdens on Brazil's armed forces and endanger the country's energy and water security, military experts predicted Monday (Nov 30). A group of senior military leaders said deforestation in the Amazon region could alter rainfall patterns in Brazil ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/brazil-security-threats-amazon-rainforest-deforestation-13672974