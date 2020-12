Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 21:00 Hits: 3

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden's victory in Arizona was finalized Monday (Nov 30), further cementing his win even as Donald Trump continues to make baseless claims of vote fraud. "This election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona's laws and ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/united-states-joe-biden-arizona-win-donald-trump-loss-13672988