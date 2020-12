Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 10:58 Hits: 0

Australia's prime minister has demanded an apology for a fake image tweeted by a senior Chinese Foreign Ministry official. The doctored image shows an Australian soldier holding a knife to a child's throat.

