US President-elect Joe Biden says he will nominate former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary. If willing, and confirmed by the Senate, she would become the first woman to hold the post.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-joe-biden-picks-janet-yellen-for-treasury-chief/a-55775356?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf