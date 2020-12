Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 16:04 Hits: 0

President Macron is aiming to pass laws that would restrict protests, protect police and fight radical Islam. But facing increased public pressure, politicians have said they plan to revise a controversial security bill.

