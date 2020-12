Category: World Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 16:49 Hits: 0

The German Chancellor believes the UK and the EU "share common values" but recognizes time is running out on a potential trade agreement. The two sides remain apart on a number of issues, particularly fishing rights.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/angela-merkel-no-deal-brexit-would-send-a-bad-signal-to-the-world/a-55775382?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf